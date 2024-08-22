Lake Erie Drops Game, Series to Schaumburg - Pivotal Series Starting Friday

Avon, OH - The high-stakes finale on Thursday went the way of the visitors with the Lake Erie Crushers (47-39) falling 5-3 to the Schaumburg Boomers (45-42). The Boomers net gain one game in the West Division standings and move to 2.5 games behind Lake Erie for the final playoff spot.

Both starting pitchers were stellar through three innings, but the Boomers got the bats going in the 4th against RHP Matt Mulhearn. Schaumburg plated three runs on an RBI single by DH Anthony Calarco, the fourth hit in the inning after Mulhearn retired the first nine batters he faced.

The Boomers scratched across another run in the 5th to extend their lead to 4-0. The run was charged to Mulhearn, but it was surrendered by LHP Cal Carver who came in with a man on and nobody out to start the frame.

The Crushers got a big swing from LF Sam Franco in the 6th inning - a solo home run to give Lake Erie life. Franco's fourth homer of the season put the Crushers on the board, but the Boomers manufactured a run in response with a perfect drag bunt by 3B Chase Dawson. The Boomers held the lead, 5-1.

In the bottom of the 7th, Schaumburg let a routine pop-up drop in shallow center field, allowing CF Jack Harris to reach. The next batter, 1B Scout Knotts, roped a book-rule double into the Boomers bullpen to drive in Harris. Then, 3B Walner Espinal fought off an inside pitch and dunked it into center field for an RBI single to get the Crushers back within two. It was 5-3 going into the 8th.

After the Crushers turned a double play in the top half of the inning, the Boomers punched back by turning an inning ending double play in the bottom half. It erased the tying run and kept Schaumburg ahead into the 9th.

RHP Jake Joyce had a scare on Tuesday night, but he was stout on Thursday, allowing just a walk in a scoreless 9th to knot the save and the Boomers' 5-3 victory.

Schaumburg moves to within 2.5 games of Lake Erie for the final playoff spot in the West Division. They head to Florence to play a three game set with nine games left in the regular season.

The push for the playoffs continues tomorrow, August 23rd at 7:05pm EST when the Washington Wild Things come to town for a three game series. It's Swiftie Night (AHHHHHHH) with Eras Fireworks after the game! Come enjoy a great night of baseball and participate in our Taylor and Travis Look-alike Competition! We need YOU in the ballpark cheering on your Crushers as they try to clinch a spot in the Frontier League Playoffs!

