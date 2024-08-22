Radcliff and Foster Produce, Wild Things Sweep Joliet

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things got the sweep over the Joliet Slammers behind good nights from Baron Radcliff and the Washington pitching staff.

All-Star Kobe Foster was on the mound for Washington, looking to add to his career high with win number 10. Tonight he was excellent in his eight innings of work. He gave up one unearned run while he fanned six.

After five home runs by Washington last night, Radcliff decided to break out the lumber in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field to make it 1-0. The Wild Things would add on in the bottom of the fifth as Radcliff would score on a throwing error by Slammers catcher Drew Stengren extending the Wild Things lead to 2-0.

Radcliff would once again come through in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double, scoring Tyreque Reed to make 3-0 Wild Things. Then the Wild Things broke it open in the bottom of the seventh on a two-RBI single by Tyreque Reed. Later, Baron Radcliff would once again come through with an RBI single, extending the lead to 6-0.

Joliet would finally get on the board in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Matthew Warkentin spoiling the shutout bid for Foster. That brought the score to 6-1. Nick MacDonald would close it out with the scoreless ninth inning to lower the magic number four for the West Division title.

The Wild Things will head out on the road for the last time in the 2024 regular season starting tomorrow night against the Lake Erie Crushers as Zach Kirby takes the mound for Washington against Crushers southpaw Darrien Ragins in a rematch from last Saturday which Washington did pick up the victory. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Crushers Stadium.

