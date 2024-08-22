Titans Secure Two Massive Wins, Sweep Twin Bill

Ottawa, ON - In need of a bounce back, the Ottawa Titans (49-37) swept a massive doubleheader, beating the Sussex County Miners (30-56) by a 5-1 final in Game One and 1-0 in Game Two, taking two of three in their midweek series on Thursday night.

Game One - Ottawa 5, Sussex County 1

Four members of the offence chipped in with multi-hit performances - and were backed by six quality innings by Bryan Peña (win, 7-5) to snap a two-game losing streak in the opener.

The Titans' left-hander escaped early trouble, as the Miners had runners on the corners on two separate occasions in the early stages - but were unable to plate the opening run.

In the third, a leadoff double from Tony Gomez found its way to score the opening run, as Oraj Anu delivered with an RBI groundball.

After being held off the board for 13 and two-thirds, the offence turned the tide - getting a two-out RBI single from Brendan O'Donnell in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score. Next, Lamar Briggs poked a double to the right-centre gap to put the Titans up 2-1.

In the fifth, Briggs connected yet again with an RBI double - making it 3-1.

After the run-scoring groundball in the third - Peña was dominant the rest of the way, facing the minimum, and retiring 10 of the final 11 batters to end the night. Overall, Peña went six - allowing one run on four hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Needing some insurance, the Titans manufactured a pair of runs off Matt Stil in the sixth - as a walk from Taylor Wright stole second and third, setting up an infield RBI single from Michael Fuhrman. After Fuhrman stole second, AJ Wright chopped an RBI single to right, making it 5-1.

Scott Prins fanned two of the three batters he faced in a clean seventh to secure the win.

Game Two - Ottawa 1, Sussex County 0

With the benefit of one hit from the offence - Grant Larson (win, 6-4) contributed six and two-thirds masterful innings to help the Titans to a crucial sweep of the doubleheader.

Against right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (loss, 2-5), the lone run in the contest came off the Titans getting the first two on in the second inning. Peyton Isaacson reached on an E5, and Lamar Briggs walked, setting up a sac bunt from Taylor Wright. With two in scoring position, Christian Ibarra lifted a sac fly to right - making it 1-0.

The support was enough for Larson - who had quick inning after quick inning - allowing just five base runners in the win.

Larson went six and two-thirds, allowing no runs on four hits, not walking a batter, hitting one, and striking out three in the win.

After inheriting the tying run on at first with two down in the seventh - Erasmo Piñales (save, 22) fanned the lone batter he faced to complete the win.

The Titans win both ends of a doubleheader for the third time this season - winning the season series 7-5 over the Miners.

The Ottawa Titans hit the road for their final three-game set away from the capital against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

