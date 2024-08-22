Albert and DeCarlo Dominate as 'Cats Sweep Jackals

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (48-37) recorded their second sweep of the New Jersey Jackals (29-57) this year, and won 6-1 on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight game in the first inning. Jaxon Hallmark led off with a single against Dylan Sabia. Javeyan Williams then replaced Hallmark at first, reaching on a fielder's choice. Cash grounded out, and Williams advanced to second. Oscar Campos doubled in a run to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

Williams singled before Campos drilled a two-run jack for his team-leading 10 th homer of the season to provide Tri-City with a 3-0 lead. It was the first time the Venezuelan native has belted 10 or more homers in a single season in his 11-year professional career.

Hallmark singled in the fifth. Williams doubled in Hallmark to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City added in the sixth. Tyson Gingerich singled, and stole second. Dylan Broderick plated Gingerich with a single to make it a 5-0 affair.

In the seventh, Miguel Gomez picked up just the second hit for New Jersey against Wes Albert. Clayton Mehlbauer then doubled home Gomez to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The ValleyCats responded in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Kramer walked Ryan Cash, who swiped second, and went to third on a throwing error from Frank Nigro. Cash came around on a groundout from Kyle Novak, which gave Tri-City a 6-1 lead.

Nick DeCarlo entered in a non-save situation, and tossed two scoreless innings to finish off the game. He punched out five batters tonight, and has struck out 20 hitters over his last 8.2 innings.

Albert (3-2) was electric in his longest outing of the year. He hurled seven frames, yielding one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Sabia (2-6) received the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits, walking one, and striking out four.

The ValleyCats begin a three-game series against the Ottawa Titans on Friday, August 23 rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | NEW JERSEY 1

W: Wes Albert (3-2)

L: Dylan Sabia (2-6)

Time of Game: 2:19

Attendance: 4,288

