Evansville Dusts Windy City

August 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped their seventh straight game Thursday night 4-2 at Bosse Field in a tight knit ball game.

Evansville (40-48) struck the first run in the bottom of the first. A pair of walks cost the ThunderBolts (34-54). Otters infielder David Mendham crusted arched a bloop in double scoring one for a 1-0 Otters lead.

Bolts outfielder Brennen Dorighi tripled for his second hit to begin the ball game in the top of the fourth. Infielder Emmanuel Sanchez chopped a shallow ground ball to third for an RBI groundout knotting the score 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth Otters infielder J.J. Cruz singled a run in and Clayton Keyes belted a two-run double potting a 4-1 Otters lead.

Bolts infielder Henry Kusiak doubled for his second hit on the night to begin the seventh inning. Joe Johnson drove him home with an RBI single, making it a 4-2 deficit for Windy City.

ThunderBolts LHP Michael Barker (3-8) tossed 5.0 innings allowing five hits over four earned runs while walking four and striking out seven.

Bolts LHP Caleb Ridel threw a scoreless inning and LHP Jack Mahoney struck out two in a spotless inning striking out two. RHP Tyler Laporte dialed an inning of clean work striking out one. Kusiak notched a multi-hit game in the loss and Sanchez added a single.

Otters RHP Parker Brahms (6-6) dealt 7.0 innings surrendering five hits over one earned run walking none. Griff Hughes pitched two scoreless frames striking out two.

The Bolts are back in action for a suburb series showdown against the Joliet Slammers at Duly Health and Care Field Friday night at 6:35 CDT. Will Armbruester (3-7, 4.29) v Joliet (TBA).

