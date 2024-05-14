Y'alls Steal Game One in Windy City

FLORENCE, KY -The Florence Y'alls (3-1), presented by Towne Properties, escaped with a 1-0 extra innings victory over the Windy City Thunderbolts (2-3) in game one of the three-game series.

It was a true pitching duel between the Y'alls and the Bolts with the game going through the first nine innings without a run. The reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Ryan Watson, was on the mound for Florence and he was simply brilliant again. Watson threw five scoreless with six strikeouts allowing just three hits and no walks. The outing extended his scoreless streak to 10 innings to start the season.

The Y'alls threatened in the top half of the first, loading the bases with nobody out but failed to bring anyone in, which became the theme of the game. Offensively, the Y'alls only managed six hits and left nine runners on base, with five of them being left in scoring position. It was the first game for the Y'alls this season without an extra-base hit.

The game went to the top of the 10th, meaning each team started with a runner on second base to begin the inning. For Florence, it was Langston Ginder who made his professional debut when he pinch-ran for Tim Borden. After Sergio Gutierrez moved Ginder to third on a groundout, Alberti Chavez hit a grounder to third, the throw came home and Langston Ginder avoided the tag to put the Y'alls up 1-0.

The Bolts threatened in the bottom of the 10th with runners at the corners with two away, but Kent Klyman shut the door to get the save. Gunnar Groen earned the win pitching two shutout innings in relief, while Ross Thompson also threw two scoreless as well.

The series continues Wednesday with game two set for an 11:35 a.m. ET first pitch. Josh Hudgins (0-0, 3.00) gets the ball for the Y'alls while Taylor Sugg (0-0, 40.50) makes his second start for the Bolts.

