ThunderBolts Come up Short in Extra-Inning Pitchers' Duel

May 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Will Armbruester pitched five shutout innings in his first professional start but the ThunderBolts fell 1-0 to the Florence Y'alls 1-0 in ten innings at Ozinga Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Y'alls (3-1) had an early chance, loading the bases with no outs on two walks and an error in the top of the first. Armbruester, though, was able to work out of the jam. He was scarcely threatened the rest of the game, allowing only one runner to get as far as second base.

The ThunderBolts (2-3) also had their early chances. They put at least one runner in scoring position in three of the first four innings, but stranded all of them.

There was only one more serious threat, coming from Florence in the top of the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out but couldn't score as Jack Mahoney got Hank Zeisler to pop out and Derrick Edington struck out Zade Richardson.

In the top of the tenth inning, the Y'alls got their automatic runner to third base with one out. When Alberti Chavez hit a grounder to third, the throw came home and Langston Ginder barely slid under the tag with the go-ahead run.

The Bolts put runners at the corners with two outs in the bottom of the tenth but were unable to tie the score.

Gunnar Groen (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win while Greg Duncan (0-1) took a tough loss, allowing one unearned run in one inning. Kent Klyman earned his first save.

The series continues with the second straight morning game on Wednesday. Taylor Sugg (0-0, 40.50) makes his second start for the Bolts against Blake Loubier (0-1, 15.75). First pitch for the Dave & Buster's School Day is scheduled for 10:35. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

