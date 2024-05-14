Boomers Walk-Off Win, Spoiles Pair of Terrific Debuts from the ValleyCats

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A 39-minute rain delay resulted in a low-scoring affair on Monday at Wintrust Field, as the Tri-City ValleyCats (2-2) fell 3-2 to the Schaumburg Boomers (4-0).

Easton Klein and John Wilson traded zeroes until the fourth. Alec Olund belted a solo homer off Wilson to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 lead.

Alec Craig began the bottom of the fourth with a single against Klein, before stealing second base. Craig advanced to third on a passed ball, and crossed the plate after a sac fly from Brett Millazo to even the score at 1-1.

Schaumburg pulled ahead in the fifth. Felix Aberouette singled, and moved to second after Aaron Simmons reached on an error from Robbie Merced. Tyler Depreta-Johnson knocked in a run with a single to give the Boomers a 2-1 advantage.

Klein, in his professional debut, had the best start for the Tri-City thus far. He received a no-decision after tossing five frames, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, walking none, and punching out one batter.

Wilson was also handed a no-decision. He pitched six innings, yielding one run on three hits, walking none, and striking out six.

The 'Cats rallied in the eighth. Cristian Lopez struggled with command, plunking Lamar Briggs, and uncorking a wild pitch. Elvis Peralta did his job, bringing Briggs to third on a groundout. Merced came through in the clutch with a sac fly to tie the game, 2-2. Tri-City was unable to take the lead in the frame as Jaxon Hallmark reached on a two-out error from Seth Gray, and went to second after Javeyan Williams was hit by a pitch. The ValleyCats had another opportunity in the ninth. Ian Walters laced a one-out triple, but Lopez retired the next two batters he faced.

Gino Sabatine gave way to Greg Blackman in the ninth after firing three scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his first pro appearance. Ryan McCarthy represented the go-ahead run, and poked a one-out double down the line. Will Prater was intentionally walked, and it was the lone free pass of the game. Christian Fedko hit a pinch-hit single to right, and McCarthy stopped at third, honoring Olund's strong arm. Simmons ripped a ground ball to Briggs, who dove and picked the ball, but threw home offline, providing the Boomers with a 3-2 victory.

Lopez (2-0) earned the win. He threw two frames, allowing one run on one hit, and struck out one.

Blackman (0-1) received the loss. He pitched a third of an inning, yielding one run on two hits, and walked one.

Tri-City will try to salvage the middle game tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14 th against Schaumburg. First pitch is slated for 7:30 EDT.

FINAL | SCHAUMBURG 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Cristian Lopez (2-0)

L: Greg Blackman (0-1)

Attendance: 3,423

Time of Game: 2:26

