Homestand Highlights

The Boulders welcome the Trois Rivieres Aigles to Clover Stadium the first time this season for a three game homestand.

Kicking off on Tuesday, May 14th at 7pm with Mental Health Awareness Night - with gates opening at 6pm. It is also $10 Tuesday where you can purchase $10 tickets at the Box Office for Tuesday's game.

Wednesday, May 15th is our first School Day game of the year with gates opening at 9:45am and first pitch at 10:30am!

We close out the homestand on Thursday, May 16th with gates at 6pm and first pitch at 7pm as we celebrate Halfway to Halloween! There will be trick or treating on the concourse and any kid who comes dressed in costume gets free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket! PLUS it's Thirsty Thursday where we have $2 Domestic Beers, $4 Craft Beers and 0.50 wings AND $1 Beers in the Bridge Bar!

Looking forward to seeing you all in the ballpark!

