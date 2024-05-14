ValleyCats and Built2Win to Host 4th Edition of the 518 Futures Classic

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region as Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the fourth time on Thursday, June 6. Gates will open at 4 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 6:30 PM.

The goal of this event is to showcase the high level talent with several players garnering draft opportunities and many others set to play at Division 1 colleges. The 518 Futures Game has featured some great players including several players selected in the 2022 MLB Amatuer Draft. Michael Kennedy was drafted in the 4th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, Gavin Van Kempen who was drafted in the 20th round by the Cardinals, but did not sign and is attending West Virginia University. Meanwhile, in the last two 518 Futures Games. Jake Sparks (Hoosick Falls) has won the home run derby.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters have been selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials, and local media. Built2Win provides each team with uniforms and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo. To purchase tickets, please click on the following link .

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for their home opener on Friday, May 17 for a 6:30 PM start against the Washington Wild Things. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

