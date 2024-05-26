Y'alls Rubber Match Postponed

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (5-8), presented by Towne Properties, had their rubber match with the Evansville Otters (5-10) postponed to an unofficial date due to rain.

The Y'alls were coming in after an offensive surge on Saturday night where they powered in 20 runs on 25 hits. Right-handed pitcher, Ryan Watson was scheduled to get the ball for Florence but will have it pushed to the next series, setting him up for another two-start week.

The Y'alls head to Lake Erie on Tuesday to open up a three-game series versus the Crushers. Florence will return home on Friday for a three-game stand against the Washington Wild Things.

