ThunderBolts Fall in Home Stand Closer

May 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts were held to four hits Sunday afternoon as they dropped the finale of their three-game series to the Joliet Slammers 8-0.

Taylor Sugg started for the Bolts (8-8) and after looking impressive in a scoreless first inning, he lost his control in the second. He walked four batters and hit two more in the inning as the Slammers (7-8) scored three runs without a hit.

They added one in the third on a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Sierra, making the score 4-0.

The ThunderBolts, meanwhile, couldn't get going offensively. They were held to just two singles and three total base runners over the first five innings and got only one runner to second base.

Joliet put the game away with two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. Sierra was involved in both rallies. He hit a two-run double in the fifth inning and brought home another run with a single in the sixth. Drew Stengren's RBI base hit concluded the scoring.

Sugg (0-2) was pulled after 1.2 innings and three runs as he suffered his second consecutive loss. Former ThunderBolt Zac Westcott (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings to earn the win and pull within three of the league's career record.

The ThunderBolts take Monday off before embarking on their longest road trip of the year. The nine-game journey begins on Tuesday in Trois-Riviéres with the first of three games against the Aigles. Michael Barker (1-2, 10.13) starts the series opener for the Bolts. First pitch from Stade Quillorama is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

