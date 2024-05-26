Wild Things Drop Rain-Shortened Finale to Gateway

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The final game of the homestand and the rubber match against the Gateway Grizzlies was another sluggish offensive performance for the Wild Things. After being shutout Saturday night to snap their nine-game win streak; Washington was shut out again Sunday afternoon, 4-0, in a condensed game due to weather.

For Mascot-A-Palooza day at Wild Things Park, Ryne Moore made his third start of the season for Gateway opposing Jordan DiValerio of Washington. Mascots of several professional teams in the Pittsburgh area filled the seats as Gateway's Ryne Moore filled up his stat sheet on the field.

Moore received his first win after he struggled in his first two starts. He threw six shutout innings, while striking out four and allowing only four hits. As for Washington, Jordan Divalerio got the loss. He made his fourth start of the season and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits, before he got pulled in the seventh for Christian James.

There was relatively no action for either side until the top of the third inning. Jose Alvarez hit a leadoff double for Gateway off Divalerio, but he was erased trying to advance to third on a bunt attempt by Abdiel Diaz. Although, Diaz's sacrifice attempt was unsuccessful, he managed to reach first base safely himself.

It appeared the Grizzlies chances of scoring plummeted after the lead runner was thrown out, but that was not the case. Andrew Moritz, who was the next Gateway batter, walked to put a pair on with only one out in the inning. Then Gabe Holt had a productive at-bat, moving both runners into scoring position. Kevin Krause displayed a great piece of two-out hitting with a line drive, opposite field single to give Gateway a 2-0 advantage.

DiValerio bounced back with a scoreless top of the fourth inning after a rough third. In the bottom half, Andrew Czech cracked a hard-hit double to left-center field after a one-out walk of Tyreque Reed. Unfortunately, Washington was unable to capitalize with the two runners in scoring position. Robert Chayka struck out and JC Santini popped out to shallow left to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Gateway's Moritz scored from first to home on a double hit into the left field corner by Kevin Krause. Despite two strong relay throws from Chayka and Clowers, the Grizzlies were able to squeak another run in. Following the RBI double from Krause and two batters later, DJ Stewart had one of his own, which extended the lead to 4-0.

Washington continued to struggle at the plate through the sixth, but Christian James came into relieve DiValerio in the seventh to make his season debut. He retired the side in order. At this point, Washington's hopes of a comeback were shut down. The game entered a weather delay, and never resumed, making the game official after 6-1/2 innings. The game did not revert due the rules stating the stats count if the lead doesn't change in the inning play is stopped.

Washington gets the day off tomorrow. They will try to get back in the win column during a six-game road trip that begins Tuesday against the Evansville Otters at 7:35 p.m. ET. Washington's next game at home is on June 4th, when they host the Windy City ThunderBolts.

