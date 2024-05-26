Titans End Homestand with Slim Loss to Aigles
May 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (6-8) concluded their opening homestand with a rubber match defeat to the hands of the Trois-Rivières Aigles (7-7) by a narrow 2-1 final on Sunday.
Left-handers Tyler Jandron (ND, 0-1) and Didier Vargas (1-1) were locked in early on - each working four shutout frames to open up the series finale.
The Titans managed to strike first in the bottom of the fifth against Vargas - with Jamey Smart lining single up the middle, scoring Taylor Wright.
A half inning later - the Aigles got to Jandron by way of Dalton Combs' broken-bat soft liner to left which scored LP Pelletier to tie the game.
Jandron picked up his first quality start in the no-decision - allowing just one run on seven hits, walking two, and striking out four in his fourth start of the season.
In a 1-1 tie with the potential go-ahead run at third in the sixth, Harry Rutkowski entered the game and got Jake Sanford to ground out to second, which was a terrific play by Luis Curbelo to save a run and end the inning.
Matt Dallas (loss, 1-1) took over following Jandron's quality start - getting the final two outs in the eighth - and was tasked to work the ninth. A lead-off double from Luis Curbelo came around to score as Willie Estrada lined a base hit to left, making it 2-1 in favour of the visitors.
On for his second save opportunity in as many days, Michell Miliano (save, 2) made things interesting once again - as the Titans loaded the bases with one out. In a jam, Miliano struck out AJ Wright and got Jason Dicochea to fly out to centre to end the contest.
Despite the loss, it was a fantastic homecoming for AJ Wright - who went 12-for-25 in the six games with two doubles, three homers, and eight RBI. He also has recorded a hit in nine straight, including five multi-hit performances.
With an off-day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans head back on the road to open a three-game set against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.
