Excellent Outing from Vargas Provides 'Cats with Series Win

May 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-9) fired on all cylinders for a 5-1 victory over the Québec Capitales (7-8) on Sunday at Stade Canac.

Zeke Wood was utilized as an opener, and retired all six batters he faced across two frames, striking out two.

Both teams were held scoreless for the first five innings. Tri-City broke the deadlock in the sixth. Abdiel Saldana walked Ryan Cash, and allowed a single to Jaxon Hallmark. Javeyan Williams and Alec Olund collected back-to-back RBI singles to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City added some insurance in the seventh. Ian Walters walked, and Kyle Novak moved him to second with a single. Dylan Broderick went to first on a 5-4 fielder's choice, and Novak advanced to third. Elvis Peralta doubled in a run off Ryan Sandberg. Broderick came around on a wild pitch, and Peralta went to third. Cash drove in Broderick by reaching on a fielder's choice, which gave the ValleyCats a 5-0 advantage.

Québec avoided the shutout in the ninth. Jhon Vargas issued a walk to Kyle Crowl before Tommy Seidl picked up an RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-1. Vargas (3-0) induced two consecutive groundouts from Francisco Hernandez and Tyler Osik to seal the victory. He twirled seven innings of one-run ball, walking three, and striking out seven.

Saldana (1-1) received the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City starts a three-game set against the Ottawa Titans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, May 28 th . First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | QUÉBEC 1

W: Jhon Vargas (3-0)

L: Abdiel Saldana (1-1)

Attendance: 2,562

Time of Game: 2:13

