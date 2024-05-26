Grizzlies Blank Wild Things to Win Series

May 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington, Pa. - The Gateway Grizzlies got three RBIs from catcher Kevin Krause and a great effort on the mound from Ryne Moore (1-1), who ended up going the distance in a rain-shortened, six-inning victory over the Washington Wild Things by a final score of 4-0 at Wild Things Park on Sunday night.

Just like on Saturday night, the Grizzlies went ahead in the top of the third inning, as they put together a three-hit frame against Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio (2-1). With Abdiel Diaz and Andrew Moritz on third and second base, respectively, Krause came up clutch with a single over the leaping second baseman, scoring both runners for a 2-0 Grizzlies lead.

In the fifth inning, the Grizzlies would double their advantage with a pair of RBI doubles. Moritz ended up scoring all the way from first base on another hit by Krause, a double pulled past the diving third baseman and down the left field line to give Gateway a 3-0 lead. Krause advanced to third on the late throw to home plate, and two batters later, with two outs, D.J. Stewart came up with an RBI double of his own to right-center field, giving the Grizzlies a 4-0 advantage.

The rest of the game belonged to Moore, as the right-hander flashed brilliance over six shutout innings, walking just one and striking out four. He was credited with the complete game shutout when heavy rain began to fall in the middle of the seventh inning before Washington came to bat, and after a delay of over an hour, the rest of the game was called off.

Having won the road series in Washington for the first time since 2019 and completed a 5-1 road trip to improve to 9-6 on the season, the Grizzlies will return home to Sauget to open up a six-game home stand on Tuesday, May 28, against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch at Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

