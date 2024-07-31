Y'alls Reverse Crushers' Momentum

July 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (33-35), presented by Towne Properties, flipped a dismal start on its head against the Lake Erie Crushers (38-30) with a 10-6 comeback win.

Through 3.2 IP, the game looked lost for Florence; the Y'alls were without a baserunner suffering the rough end of a 6-0 beating. That's when third baseman Brian Fuentes gave the home crew its first knock. While that did not produce a run, it previewed the bombastic fifth inning.

The first four batters reached in the bottom of the fifth scratching the first tally mark. The top of the order came up down by five runs. Shortstop Ed Johnson poked an RBI single to close it to a 6-2 deficit. Designated hitter Craig Massey added a pair of runs with a single. Fuentes came through again to tie the game on a two-run double. Fuentes then scored on a balk to give the Y'alls the ultimate lead.

That seven-run fifth translated into a two-run sixth thanks to a home run from Johnson. Florence added one more in the ninth on a Massey single.

Johnson's day finished with 3-for-5 line including three RBIs and a home run. Massey went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Fuentes had a 2-for-5 margin with two RBIs. The first RBI came from catcher Sergio Gutierrez with that first run on an RBI single in the fifth. Additionally, first baseman Zade Richardson blasted a 3-for-5 line on the way to the win.

Every Florence batter reached base with nine of 10 players (eight of nine starters) recording at least one hit.

Starting pitcher Reed Smith went 4.0 IP with six runs on eight hits allowed striking out two. New bullpen arm Matt Fernandez made his professional debut striking out his first two batters on the way to 2.0 shutout one-hit frames. Cam Pferrer matched Fernandez's line exactly with 2.0 IP, 0 R, & 2 K. Kent Klyman wrapped things up with a no-hit ninth inning.

The Y'alls capture their fourth series in a row with that win and can sweep the Crushers for the second time in a row with another win on Thirsty Thursday Night. First pitch on Cincy Night at Thomas More Stadium is set for 6:44 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.