Armbruester Flirts with No-Hitter in ThunderBolts' Win

July 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Will Armbruester carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and the ThunderBolts withstood a late charge from the New York Boulders to win their third straight game, 8-4 at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (30-39) started hot at the plate, scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings. With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the first, Emmanuel Sanchez singled and Brennen Dorighi crushed a two-run homer.

The following inning, Kingston Liniak hit a leadoff double. He stood at third with two outs when Cam Phelts and Henry Kusiak hit back-to-back RBI singles, making the score 4-0.

It was another clutch two-out hit that put them ahead 5-0 when Joe Johnson cracked an RBI double in the third. In the fourth, Ronnie Allen doubled and came home on a wild pitch, again with two outs.

Johnson added the Bolts' final two runs on a base hit in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Armbruester was in complete control against New York (38-29). He retired the first eight batters he faced before issuing a walk and through seven innings, did not allow a runner beyond first base. With one out in the eighth, Chris Kwitzer his a solo home run, ending Armbruester's bids for both the no-hitter and the shutout.

New York's offense came to life in the ninth as four hits and two walks led to three runs scoring and the bases becoming loaded. With the score at 8-4, the tying run came up but Tyler LaPorte entered from the bullpen and struck out the only batter he faced to collect his ninth save.

Armbruester pitched a career-high 8.1 innings and improved to 3-6. Garrett Cooper (7-3) took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will go for the series sweep on Thursday morning with Buddie Pindel (6-4, 1.81) on the mound for Splash Day III at Ozinga Field. Pindel's fellow all-star Brandon Backman (7-3, 4.31) gets the call for New York. First pitch is slated for 10:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com

