Knotts Homers in First At-Bat Back, Crushers Lose Another Lead to Y'alls

July 31, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence, KY - For the second time in 2024, the Lake Erie Crushers (38-30) lost a 6+ run lead to the Florence Y'alls (33-35) and dropped the game - this time 10-6. Lake Erie remains in third place in the Frontier League West with Schaumburg picking up a game.

The day started off well with newcomer 1B Jake Guenther singling in his first Crushers at-bat. Then, fresh off the IL, DH Scout Knotts launched a 3-2 pitch over the left center field wall for a two-run homer. Knotts had been sidelined with a quad injury since June 21, but it took him just one plate appearance to pick up right where he left off.

RF Sam Franco continued his RBI tear, driving in a run with a 2nd inning groundout and then a three-run homer in the 4th. Franco's RBI streak reaches four games, and in that span he's driven in nine runs.

The Crushers led 6-0 after the 4th, but the Y'alls would proceed to do something they'd done earlier in the year against the Crushers in the 5th. Florence brought 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs to one-up Lake Erie's total and take a 7-6 lead. They managed the seven runs with the help of just one extra base hit. Six singles, a double, a hit-by-pitch, and a balk turned the game upside down for the home side.

The Y'alls effectively drained all the life out of the Crushers and cruised to three more runs in the game, winning 10-6. The Lake Erie losing streak has reached seven games, and they are now 1-10 since the second half began.

Scout Knotts had a great game, going 3-4 with 2 doubles, a homer, 2 RBI, and a run scored. The Crushers were waiting very patiently for his return, and Knotts' first game back is exactly what Lake Erie is looking for moving into August. Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lake Erie Crushers 2 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 10 0 Florence Y'alls 0 0 0 0 7 2 0 1 X 10 16 0

The Crushers look to get one game out of the series to go their way on Thursday, August 1 at 6:44pm EST. Keep in mind the Crushers return home Friday for Noche Latina! It's a fun night of singing, dancing, lots of specialty foods, and much more!

