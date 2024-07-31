Seven-Run Second Propels Boomers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored seven runs in the second inning to chase the starting pitcher for the Evansville Otters and cruised to an 8-2 win in the series opener on Wednesday night.

The second started with back-to-back singles from Anthony Calarco and Paxton Wallace. Tyler Depreta-Johnson put the Boomers on the board with a one-out RBI single while another run crossed on an error. Christian Fedko, Chase Dawson, David Harris and Calarco all knocked home runs in the frame, which saw the Boomers total four hits with two walks and a hit batter.

The early advantage was more than enough for Jacob Smith on the mound. Smith tossed five shutout innings and did not allow a hit until the fourth, finishing with seven strikeouts. The lead grew to 8-0 on another Depreta-Johnson RBI single in the fifth. Evansville used six pitchers in the game.

All nine members of the lineup reached base for the Boomers, who drew five walks in addition to being hit four times. Depreta-Johnson drove home two and recorded three of the team's eight hits. Wallace and Calarco also tallied two apiece. Brett Milazzo reached three times in the win. The start of the game was delayed by rain, a fourth consecutive contest that was affected by weather.

The Boomers (35-32) conclude the series with Evansville on Thursday night by playing a doubleheader at 5:00pm. The team is back home for the first time in over a week on Friday night. Just 14 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

