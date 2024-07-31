ValleyCats and Knockouts Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday

TROY, NY - The middle game of a three-game series between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the New England Knockouts has been postponed on Wednesday, July 31st. The two East Division rivals will face off against each other in a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 1st at 4 PM. The ValleyCats and Knockouts will be playing two seven-inning games.

Tickets for July 31st are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any remaining 2024 ValleyCats home game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged tonight, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2024 season.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The ValleyCats return to Joe Bruno Stadium for a three-game midweek series against the New England Knockouts from July 30 - August 1. On Thursday, August 1st, it will be Community Heroes Night with postgame fireworks presented by Toyota! You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

