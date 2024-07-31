Titans and Aigles Postponed, End Season Series with Doubleheader Tomorrow

Trois-Rivières, QC - Wednesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, with a start time of 5:05 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

After the twin bill with the Aigles tomorrow evening, the Titans head to Québec City to play three against the Québec Capitales starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Canac. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

