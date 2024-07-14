Y'alls Fall Short Before All-Star Break

July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (23-33), presented by Towne Properties, came up short by two bases in a 13-12 comeback loss to the Washington Wild Things (38-18) on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing by seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Y'alls rebounded with an 8-2 run the rest of the way, but it was not enough. The first six of Florence's runs came off of homers with left fielder Stephen Hrustich marking the team's first individual multi-home run game with a two-run shot in the second and a solo homer in the sixth, catcher Zade Richardson nabbing a two-run blast, and center fielder Blaze O'Saben rocketing his first professional home run, as well. Right fielder T.J. Reeves ended the Flo scoring with a three-run blast in the eighth inning.

Designated hitter Craig Massey went 3-for-6, third baseman Brian Fuentes went 2-for-6 with 2 RBIs, Hrustich finished with a 3-for-5 line including two dingers and a double, second baseman Justin Lavey continued his hitting streak to three games with a 2-for-5 line, and shortstop Alberti Chavez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Hrustich is one of five Y'alls eligible for the MLB Draft along with O'Saben, Sunday's starting pitcher Dante Chirico, and other starters Reed Smith and Randy Abshier.

Chirico was handed the loss on Sunday going 5.0 IP with 15 H, 10 ER, 2 BB, and 2 K. A position player Ed Johnson relieved him for one frame letting up one run on two hits. Reliever Ross Thompson finished the games with 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, and 3 K.

Next up is the All-Star Break when seven members of the Y'alls take the trip to Québec City. Utility man Hank Zeisler and Reeves are starting in the outfield. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez, Johnson, and third baseman Brian Fuentes are the other position players headed to the mid-summer classic. Relief pitcher Ben Terwilliger is All-Star Game bound, as well, and so is player-coach Craig Massey as the Western Conference's hitting coach.

Florence next plays in Lake Erie on Friday to start the official second half of the season.

