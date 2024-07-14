Wild Things Survive Late Scare, Go into Break 20 Games over .500

FLORENCE, Ky. - The offense picked up right where it left off Saturday night on Sunday, as Washington scored runs in the first four innings of the finale in Florence, effectively getting out to a lead it would not relinquish in the series finale, thus earning a sweep over the Y'alls to close out the Frontier League's pre-All Star break schedule. The final was 13-12 at Thomas More Stadium.

The Wild Things scored once in the first inning on an RBI single by Tommy Caufield that plated Caleb McNeely, who doubled to start the contest. Washington then plated three in each of the next three innings. Carson Clowers doubled home a run and Caleb McNeely hit a two-run homer in the second. The home run for McNeely was his 14th of the season and got him to 57 RBI. Both totals leadthe league or are tied for the league lead. In the third, Robert Chayka doubled home a run and Clowers hit his third homer of the year, a two-run homer to left. The three in the fourth came in on a single by Brandon McIlwain, a groundout by Chayka and a base hit by Ricardo Sanchez.

As that was happening, Florence hit two two-run homers against Washington starter Malik Barrington. Stephen Hrustich got him in the second and Zade Richardson hit one in the third. After four, it was 10-4 Washington.

Both teams scored in the sixth. With outfielder Ed Johnson on the mound for Florence in the frame, Caufield singled for the third time in the game. Jalen Miller then doubled to make it second and third and Brandon McIlwain singled to bring home Washington's 11th run, making it 11-4. Barrington's day ended after five. He got the win after fanning eight, walking two and allowed seven hits in five innings. Alex Carrillo came on and was tagged for two solo homers in the sixth: one by Hrustich, his second of the game, and one by Blaze O'Saben.

Washington grabbed two more in the eighth with RBI from McIlwain and Sanchez before Florence scored five times off Christian James in the bottom half of the frame. Three came in while James was on the mound. After he departed and Gyeongju Kim came on, the Washington closer yielded a three-run homer to TJ Reeves, his 14th of the year, matching McNeely's total. That made it 13-12 after the six-run frame. It's the second time an opponent has scored six in an inning against Washington this year.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kim allowed two baserunners but evaded the tying blow, earning his 15th save of the season.

The 22 hit output was Washington's best of the season, as they scored 10 or more runs for the 12th time in 2024. The win pushes Washington to 38-18 on the season as the league breaks for the All-Star festivities, which are set to be held in Québec City this week. The Wild Things have five All Stars, three of which will travel to Québec: Christian James, Kobe Foster and Caleb McNeely. Zach Kirby (nagging injury) and Gyeongju Kim (visa limitations) will stay back. Alex Boshers will be the West's pitching coach.

Fans can follow along what's happening in Québec on the Wild Things' social media platforms and can watch the game on FloSports, free of charge, with a French and English feed available.

The Wild Things return to action Friday in Evansville against the Otters at Bosse Field. That three-game set will conclude the head-to-head series between the two. First pitch Friday is slated for 7:35 p.m. EDT.

