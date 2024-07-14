ThunderBolts Lose First Half Finale in Schaumburg

July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts limped into the all-star break with a 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field on Sunday, completing a Schaumburg sweep in the three-game inter-suburb weekend series.

The Boomers (32-25) snatched the early lead in short order on a Paxton Wallace double, but ThunderBolt starter John Mikolaciyk stranded a pair to evade further damage.

Bolts first baseman Joe Johnson promptly got his hands inside an offering from Boomers starter Jacob Smith and blasted a towering home run to left in the subsequent frame to even the reckoning.

Schaumburg padded its lead in the bottom of the frame however, ushering home a pair of runs on a Jake Meyer sacrifice fly and a Christian Fedko single to make it 3-1 before doubling that total with a three-run fourth on the strength of a bases-loaded walk to Chase Dawson and a two-run single from Wallace.

The Boomers tacked on additional insurance in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, highlighted by a two-run bomb by Aaron Simmons in the sixth and a three-run clout by catcher Felix Aberouette in the eighth frame to push the advantage to 12-1 as the ThunderBolt offense remained dormant.

Cole Stallings (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and got the win for Scahaumburg. Mikolaicyk (2-3) allowed three runs in two innings and took the loss.

While the Bolts (21-37) lost by a significant margin, the game was not without its share of silver linings, as Brennen Dorighi continued his hot-hitting with a two-hit day and Johnson's homer constituted his first blast since June 15.

The Bolts will seek to reset and recuperate over the four-day all-star break before taking on another in-state foe, the Joliet Slammers, in Joliet starting on Friday. In the meantime, ThunderBolt all-stars Buddie Pindel, who leads the Frontier League with a sparkling 1.99 ERA, and Christian Kuzemka, whose 49 RBIs are third in the circuit, will travel to Quebec for Wednesday's Frontier League All-Star Game.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.