Boomers Head into Break with Sweep

July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers will head into the Frontier League All-Star break with momentum after sweeping the Windy City ThunderBolts, logging a second consecutive 12-1 victory on Sunday.

The Boomers opened the scoring in the first inning for the second consecutive contest. Paxton Wallace doubled home Christian Fedko for the first run of the game with two away. Joe Johnson homered for Windy City to tie the game in the second but the Boomers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to score 11 unanswered runs in the win. Jake Meyer lifted a sacrifice fly to hand the Boomers the lead and Fedko added an RBI single. Meyer has driven home four in his first two games with the team.

Wallace drove home two in the fourth and Chase Dawson added a bases loaded walk in the inning along with an RBI single in the seventh. Aaron Simmons connected on a two-run homer in the sixth while Felix Aberouette slammed a three-run shot in the eighth.

With both teams playing a doubleheader earlier in the week the clubs used a cluster of pitchers. Jacob Smith started for the Boomers on three days rest and allowed one run in four innings of work. Cole Stallings tossed two blank frames to pick up his first professional victory. Dallas Woolfolk, Jake Joyce and Mitch White all contributed shutout innings. The pitching staff struck out 12 and fanned 33 in the three games.

Five players recorded multiple hits as the Boomers finished with 12 in the victory. Schaumburg amassed 40 hits in the three contests. Alec Craig, Fedko, Wallace, Anthony Calarco and Aberouette all posted two hits. The team also drew 10 walks and was hit by a pitch on three occasions. The Boomers walked 23 times in the three game sweep.

The Boomers (32-25) will have five representatives at the Frontier League All-Star Game hosted by Quebec on Wednesday. Alec Craig, Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Fedko will start. Chase Dawson will be a reserve and Cole Cook will make his third All-Star appearance on the mound.

The team returns to action on July 19 by welcoming the Gateway Grizzlies to Wintrust Field on Harry Potter Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Harry Potter House Scarf thanks to Amazon Fresh and the team will wear special jerseys to be auctioned off for charity. There will also be postgame fireworks and an appearance from ESPN Chicago's David Kaplan. Tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

