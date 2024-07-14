Low-Scoring Game Ends in Sudden Death Defeat for Tri-City

July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (30-27) snapped a 10-game win streak at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday with a 2-1 loss in Sudden Death in 11 innings to the New Jersey Jackals (17-39).

New Jersey opened the scoring for the first time this series. Trent Taylor and Fritz Genther singled off Dan Beebe. The duo executed a double steal before Robb Paller picked up an RBI groundout to give the Jackals a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City pushed across a run in the eighth. Dazon Cole walked Elvis Peralta. Jaxon Hallmark singled before both runners advanced on a sac bunt from Javeyan Williams. Ryan Cash was plunked, and Kyle Novak followed suit with a sac fly to even the game, 1-1.

Beebe went four frames in a no-decision effort. He yielded one run on two hits, and struck out three.

Yuhi Sako tossed five scoreless innings for New Jersey, and received a no-decision. He gave up four hits, and struck out five.

Jordan Scott was the free runner for the Jackals in the 11 th. Frank Nigro moved Scott to second with a sac bunt. Xavier Valentin laced an RBI double against Arlo Marynczak to provide New Jersey with a 2-1 victory. It was the first hit for the Jackals since Genther's single in the first. Between Beebe, Austin Dill, and Marynczak they set down 31 of the final 33 batters of the game.

Ryan Velazquez (2-2) earned the win, and pitched a perfect 10 th, striking out one.

Marynzcak (2-3) was handed the loss. He turned in 3.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit, and struck out three.

Tri-City has a few days off for the All-Star Break, and returns to action on the road against the Québec Capitales on Friday, July 19 th. First pitch is slated for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL (11) | NEW JERSEY 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Ryan Velazquez (2-2)

L: Arlo Marynczak (2-3)

Time of Game: 2:36

Attendance: 1,946

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.