Titans Swept by Capitales to End First Half
July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (32-23) were thumped 12-2 by the Québec Capitales (37-20) on Sunday, getting swept for the first time this season.
Looking to bounce back after two losses to open the weekend series, the Titans allowed the game-opening tally yet again - as a leadoff walk to Tommy Seidl in the third found its way in on a sac fly from Jesmuel Valentin.
With their best opportunity offensively in the third against all-star righty James Bradwell (win, 7-0) - the Titans put two in scoring position with a pair out. Christian Ibarra smoked a liner up the middle with the heart of the lineup at the plate, but Kyle Crowl made the catch on the run to end the threat, saving a pair of runs.
Bryan Peña (loss, 3-4) allowed the run in the third - but things slowly started to fall apart for the pitching staff in the fourth - as the lefty walked four, seeing three runs score. Jake MacKenzie connected for an RBI double while Tommy Seidel brought in two with a double of his own to make it 4-0.
In the fifth, the Titans finally got a rally going - as two got on to start the inning against Bradwell - as Jackie Urbaez ripped his team-leading 15th double of the season down the right-field line to score Michael Fuhrman. Later, an RBI ground ball from Jake Guenther plated AJ Wright to make it a 4-2 game. The rally was put to rest by the Canadian right-hander, as a pair of ground balls got the Capitales out of the inning.
After four innings from Peña - who allowed four runs on three hits, walking four, and punching out five - Matt Voelker and Billy Price saw a combined five push across in the sixth inning, seeing the Capitales make it a 9-2 game.
Justin Gideon and Jake MacKenzie recorded RBI hits while Kyle Crowl delivered the big blow - a two-run double off the left-centre field fence to score two.
In the seventh, the Capitales connected for three more off Jonah Jenkins - as Tommy Seidel hit a two-run homer, and Justin Gideon ripped a solo shot off the scoreboard in right-centre, making it 12-2.
After six quality innings from Bradwell - Yusniel Padron (save, 1) gave the Capitales three shutout innings out of the bullpen to help complete the sweep.
In the loss, Brendan O'Donnell went 3-for-4 with a double - while Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI, walk, and a hit by pitch.
The Titans go into the all-star break on a four-game slide, tied for the longest skid of the season. When the second half resumes on Friday, the Titans will stay in a playoff spot - sitting in third place, four games back of first place.
The Ottawa Titans will now go into the all-star break with a 32-23 record - as the 2024 All-Star Game goes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City. On Friday, the Titans open the second half with a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.
