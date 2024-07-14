Titans Swept by Capitales to End First Half

July 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Bryan Peña

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Bryan Peña(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (32-23) were thumped 12-2 by the Québec Capitales (37-20) on Sunday, getting swept for the first time this season.

Looking to bounce back after two losses to open the weekend series, the Titans allowed the game-opening tally yet again - as a leadoff walk to Tommy Seidl in the third found its way in on a sac fly from Jesmuel Valentin.

With their best opportunity offensively in the third against all-star righty James Bradwell (win, 7-0) - the Titans put two in scoring position with a pair out. Christian Ibarra smoked a liner up the middle with the heart of the lineup at the plate, but Kyle Crowl made the catch on the run to end the threat, saving a pair of runs.

Bryan Peña (loss, 3-4) allowed the run in the third - but things slowly started to fall apart for the pitching staff in the fourth - as the lefty walked four, seeing three runs score. Jake MacKenzie connected for an RBI double while Tommy Seidel brought in two with a double of his own to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, the Titans finally got a rally going - as two got on to start the inning against Bradwell - as Jackie Urbaez ripped his team-leading 15th double of the season down the right-field line to score Michael Fuhrman. Later, an RBI ground ball from Jake Guenther plated AJ Wright to make it a 4-2 game. The rally was put to rest by the Canadian right-hander, as a pair of ground balls got the Capitales out of the inning.

After four innings from Peña - who allowed four runs on three hits, walking four, and punching out five - Matt Voelker and Billy Price saw a combined five push across in the sixth inning, seeing the Capitales make it a 9-2 game.

Justin Gideon and Jake MacKenzie recorded RBI hits while Kyle Crowl delivered the big blow - a two-run double off the left-centre field fence to score two.

In the seventh, the Capitales connected for three more off Jonah Jenkins - as Tommy Seidel hit a two-run homer, and Justin Gideon ripped a solo shot off the scoreboard in right-centre, making it 12-2.

After six quality innings from Bradwell - Yusniel Padron (save, 1) gave the Capitales three shutout innings out of the bullpen to help complete the sweep.

In the loss, Brendan O'Donnell went 3-for-4 with a double - while Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI, walk, and a hit by pitch.

The Titans go into the all-star break on a four-game slide, tied for the longest skid of the season. When the second half resumes on Friday, the Titans will stay in a playoff spot - sitting in third place, four games back of first place.

The Ottawa Titans will now go into the all-star break with a 32-23 record - as the 2024 All-Star Game goes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City. On Friday, the Titans open the second half with a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.