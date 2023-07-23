Y'alls Fall in Series Finale Pitchers' Duel

OTTAWA, ON - The Florence Y'alls (25-35), presented by Towne Properties, limited the Ottawa Titans (31-29) to just four hits and six total baserunners but still fell 4-1 in a series sweep-clinching loss.

After a scoreless first, the Y'alls tallied their first run of the game versus Ottawa opener Taylor Wright (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Florence catcher Zade Richardson hit a solo home run to left field to give the Y'alls a 1-0 lead. Ottawa answered in the home half of the second inning with a run of its own. Shortstop Jason DiCochea opened with a double before moving to third on a groundout. Catcher Sicnarf Loopstok then drove in DiCochea from third with a game-tying sacrifice fly. The score between the Y'alls and Titans would stay 1-1 through three innings.

In the fourth, Ottawa struck again versus Florence starter Ryan Watson (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), who ultimately posted a quality start. After a one-out walk, a fielder's choice, and an error, Jason DiCochea stood at second for Taylor Wright, who singled him home to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead.

The Titans tacked on two more in the seventh inning against Y'alls righthander Rodney Hutchison. Taylor Wright singled with one out before Sicnarf Loopstok doubled him home. Two batters later, right fielder Broc Mortensen brought Loopstok home with a sacrifice fly that extended the Titans' lead to 4-1.

The Y'alls failed to mount an offensive surge despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. The Y'alls finish their six-game road trip with a sweep at the hands of Ottawa and a 2-4 overall record in their six road games. Florence now returns home to face the Québec Capitales in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 25th. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 6:32 p.m. ET.

