Boomers Drop Wild Middle Game in Extras

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - After waiting through a rain delay of 2:21, the Trois-Rivieres Aigles tallied a 9-7 win over the Schaumburg Boomers in 10 innings in the middle game of the series at Wintrust Field.

Following the rain delay, Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring with two outs in the top of the first on an RBI single from veteran Steve Brown. The Boomers came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning as Kyle Fitzgerald coaxed a bases loaded walk to score Alec Craig. Single runs scored in the second and third before Trois-Rivieres added three in the fifth, two of which came on a homer from Dalton Combs as the lead reached 6-1.

Fitzgerald drew another bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth and Brett Milazzo followed by being hit by a pitch as the Boomers drew within 6-3. Trois-Rivieres added insurance with a seventh inning tally. The Boomers tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the eighth, taking advantage of a pair of errors. Chase Dawson recorded a two-run single in the inning. Bound for extras, Trois-Rivieres scored twice with two outs in the 10th and the Boomers had the tying runs on base but a soft liner turned into a double play to end the game.

Jackson Hickert started and threw four innings. Antonio Frias struck out eight in four innings of relief. Cristian Lopez suffered the loss in relief, his first. Schaumburg managed just five hits with Dawson and Zach Huffins logging two apiece. The Boomers also drew 11 walks but struck out 14 times and stranded 11 on base.

The Boomers (32-23) wrap up the series with Trois-Rivieres on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. Sunday is Peck Cancer Day - Help the Boomers Strike Out Pediatric Cancer with Gold Glove Charities. The game will also feature Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Autographs presented by Wintrust. RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa (1-1, 4.26) is slated to start against RHP Blake Garrett (0-1, 3.86). Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets to a game before summer is gone and ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

