Washington Wins Big Rubber Game at Windy City

CRESTWOOD, Il. - The Washington Wild Things jumped ahead of Windy City with a four-run fourth inning before pulling away late to take a crucial rubber game in Crestwood, 7-4.

The ThunderBolts got the scoring started in the third inning of Sunday's finale in the third inning. After the first two went by with some traffic both ways but no scoring, a Peyton Isaacson flared double to the left-field line plated Troy Viola, who was hit by a pitch by Washington starter Dariel Fregio.

The fourth was ugly for the Bolts, as Taylor Sugg walked the bases full with a strikeout in between the first and second walks. With the sacs full, Robert Chayka grounded the second pitch he saw through the right side to tie things at 1-1. With two outs, Carson Clowers lined a ball to right center for a two-run single and then Anthony Brocato brough in Chayka with a single to center. The four-run inning proved to be the difference.

Windy City got one of those runs back in the fourth on an RBI single by Matt Morgan, which turned out to be the final run the Bolts tallied. Washington's Fregio didn't receive a decision after going 4.2 innings and setting a new career high with seven punchouts. He allowed two runs.

Justin Goossen-Brown pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless ball for the win, while Christian James and Lukas Young worked the final two frames.

The Wild Things scored on a wild pitch in the seventh that made it 5-2 before scoring twice in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Anthony Brocato and Scotty Dubrule. Micah Yonamine bent a fly ball over the wall with the wind whipping out to right against Young in the ninth for a two-run shot to bring the game to 7-4, where it ended.

Washington grabs the series win and will return home for a six-game homestand that begins Tuesday when the New Jersey Jackals come to town for a three-game series. The opener on Bark in the Park presented by Sue Marshall at Baird, is slated for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Things Park.

