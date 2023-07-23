Boomers Blank Trois-Rivieres
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Three homers helped power the Schaumburg Boomers to their fifth shutout of the season, a 7-0 blanking of the Trois-Riveres Aigles on Sunday to capture two-of-three in the series at Wintrust Field
Gaige Howard put the Boomers ahead with a solo homer on the first pitch of his at bat with two outs in the bottom of the first, his third of the year. The lead swelled to 6-0 behind a five-run third. Howard blooped a single to score Alec Craig to make the score 2-0. Three batters later Kyle Fitzgerald smacked his second grand slam of the year to break the game open and make the score 6-0. Howard hit another solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to make the lead 7-0.
Shumpei Yoshikawa controlled the game on the mound, falling just short of his third consecutive complete game. Yoshikawa tossed eight blank innings with a walk and four strikeouts while allowing just five hits. The righty retired 14 straight from the fourth into the eighth. Jake Joyce closed out the win with a perfect ninth. Howard finished with three hits, three runs and three RBIs and posted the first multi-homer game of the season by a Schaumburg player. Craig amassed two hits from the leadoff slot.
The Boomers (34-24) welcome the Ottawa Titans to Wintrust Field on Tuesday following a day off on Monday. Tuesday night is a $1 hot dog night presented by Gordon Food Service. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets to a game before summer is gone and ensure you don't miss out on the fun.
