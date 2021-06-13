Y'alls Drop Series Finale to Miners

MARION, IL - After trailing Florence for the majority of the game, Southern Illinois plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Miners a 4-3 lead and ultimately the win at Rent One Park Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Miners (6-10) avoid the sweep after dropping the first two games of the weekend to the Y'alls. It is also the first victory of the season for Southern Illinois against Florence (12-5).

Florence starting pitcher Edgar Martinez recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning before surrendering a hit to Jared Mang, which hit the leg of Martinez. After a meeting on the mound and a practice pitch to make sure Martinez was okay to continue, the next batter Ryan Stacy delivered an RBI-double to bring the Miners within a run.

That marked the end of the outing for Martinez. Karl Craigie entered and immediately allowed a hit to Marshall Rich, which scored Stacy to tie the game at three runs apiece. After a walk to Nolan Early, Yeltsin Gudiño brought home the go-ahead run on a single to left field. Nearly two runs scored, but the relay throw from left cut down Early at home plate.

The Y'alls threatened that lead in the ninth against Ryan Miller. Joe Lytle led off the inning with a single and Andre Mercurio was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch sent runners to second and third with just one out, but Florence stranded both men on base. On the day, the Y'alls left nine runners on the base paths.

The Y'alls seemed to be well on their way to the sweep after scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Chad Sedio started the scoring with an RBI-double in the first. The Miners answered on a Luke Mangieri bomb to right to tie the game at one, but the Y'alls scored on fielder's choice ground outs in each of the next two innings to take a 3-1 lead, one they would hold until the disastrous seventh inning.

Each starter lasted six 2/3 innings. Martinez gets charged with three runs on six hits in the no-decision. He did not issue a walk and struck out four. Zac Westcott also allowed three runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out just one. Kyle Hinton gets the win for Southern Illinois for pitching the final out in the seventh inning before the Miners exploded for the three runs in their home half. Craigie gets the loss, and Miller records his first save of the season.

After an off day tomorrow, Monday, June 14, Florence returns to home play at Y'alls Ballpark to start a six-game home stand against Washington and Québec. Frank Valentino will get the ball for Florence in the first game against Washington on Tuesday, June 15 with first pitch at 6:32p ET. Gates at Y'alls Ballpark will open an hour before first pitch.

