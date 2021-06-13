Wild Things Take Series in See-Saw Affair

WASHINGTON, Pa. - After trailing 4-0 and losing a 6-4 lead, the Washington Wild Things scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the series finale against Équipe Québec and the final game of the opening homestand of the season, 7-6. In the win, Zach Strecker picked up his 55th career save, which pulls him into a fourth-place tie with former Southern Illinois Miner and River City Rascal Gabe Shaw on the career saves charts for the Frontier League.

Équipe Québec scored the first four runs of the game, with one in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth. The final three were unearned against Washington starter McKenzie Mills. The four runs came in on a groundout, a two-run triple by Jesse Hodges and a sac fly by Nick Horvath.

Washington responded with four in the home fourth inning to tie it. Two came in after a sac bunt and throwing error before Andrew Czech hit a two-run home run to tie the contest. Washington scored twice in the sixth on an RBI single by Gabe Howell and a sac fly, the first of two for him, by Grant Heyman. The visitors scored singular runs in the seventh and eighth innings before Heyman's eighth-inning sacrifice fly plated Joe Campagna for the winning run.

Washington will travel to Florence, Kentucky, for a three-game series starting Tuesday before returning home for a six-game homestand which starts with Fido Friday on Friday, June 18 when the Lake Erie Crushers come to town.

