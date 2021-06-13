Phillips' Clutch Double Gives Otters 4-3 Win

June 13, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters, led by the late-inning heroics of catcher Dakota Phillips, rallied to swipe a come-from-behind win over the Schaumburg Boomers Sunday by a score of 4-3.

Baseball fans were treated to a pitcher's duel through the first four innings in Evansville Sunday evening, as Kyle Arjona and Dalton Stambaugh blanked both clubs through the first four innings.

The scoring began in the top of the fifth inning, when Chase Dawson singled home Clint Hardy giving the Boomers the first lead of the day. Gian Martellini would give Schaumburg a 2-0 advantage when he scored on a fielder's choice in the same inning.

After a scoreless bottom of the fifth, Dalton Stambaugh returned to pitch a 1-2-3 sixth.

In the bottom half of that inning, back-to-back-to-back, one-out singles from J.R. Davis, Riley Krane, and Elijah MacNamee loaded the bases for Dakota Phillips, who delivered the biggest at-bat of the ballgame with a go-ahead, three-run double into the right-center gap. The clutch two-bagger gave the Otters a 3-2 lead.

They would add on in the bottom of the seventh when Davis hit a sac fly to center that scored Andrew Penner, making the score 4-2.

Tyler Spring relieved Dalton Stambaugh in the top of the seventh to get the last out of the inning. He would only allow one hit over his inning and a third, extending his scoreless appearance streak to eight games out of the bullpen.

Logan Sawyer would come on to close out the ballgame in the ninth. After allowing leadoff base hits to Nick Ames and Clint Hardy, Sawyer would strike out pinch-hitter Nick Oddo for the first out.

After walking Alec Craig to load the bases, Sawyer got the second out of the inning when Matt McGarry hit a sac fly to Bryce Denton to bring the Boomers within one. He managed to induce a groundball to second baseman Andrew Penner from the Boomers' number three-hole hitter, Chase Dawson, to end the game and earn the save.

Sawyer was rewarded with his third save of the season.

Dalton Stambaugh's quality start earned him his second win of the season.

Elijah Macnamee and Andrew Penner both logged multi-hit games.

With the win, the Otters improve to 11-6 on the season. The Boomers fall to 9-8.

After an off-day Monday, the Otters will battle the Gateway Grizzlies in the first of a three-game, weekday set on Tuesday from Bosse Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. on Taco Tuesday, featuring tacos, nachos, discounted Modelo and Corona, and frozen margaritas.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.