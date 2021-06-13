Miners Come Back Late to Stun Y'alls

June 13, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners trailed 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but came back with a three-run rally to vault ahead of the Florence Y'Alls in a 4-3 victory at Rent One Park, avoiding the weekend sweep.

The Y'Alls scored in the first inning for the third time in three games against Southern Illinois on the weekend, this time on an RBI double by Chad Sedio for an early 1-0 lead. The Miners would get that run back quickly, as Luke Mangieri launched a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom half of the first inning.

Florence would then get single runs in the second and third innings to take a 3-1 lead against Miners starter Zac Westcott, but the veteran bore down from there, pitching into the seventh inning for a "quality start," his third in a row on the mound. Kyle Hinton (1-3) then got him through the rest of the frame, and the Miners would pounce on Y'Alls starter Edgar Martinez in the bottom half.

Martinez retired the first two batters of the seventh to complete a stretch of 11 Miners in a row retired, but Jared Mang got the comeback started with an infield hit off Martinez, who stayed in the game. Ryan Stacy then started the scoring with an RBI double into left field, making the score 3-2 and chasing Martinez from the contest. The Y'Alls brought in Karl Craigie (0-1) out of the bullpen, and Marshall Rich greeted him by tying the game at 3-3 with an RBI single to right field. Nolan Earley then walked to bring up Yeltsin Gudiño, and he would come up clutch as well with an RBI double to left that scored Rich to make it 4-3 Southern Illinois.

After Joey Pulido recorded two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning, Ryan Miller came in for the ninth, and Florence mounted one last rally as Joe Lytle singled and Andre Mercurio was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch then moved the runners to second and third with only one out, but Miller saved the game by striking out Luis Pintor swinging and getting Chad Sedio to pop out to shortstop, ending the game and preserving the Miners' first win in six tries against Florence in 2021.

The Miners will next head back out on the road for a seven-game road trip that will begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers at 4:05 p.m. Gunnar Kines will oppose Ryan Feierabend in game one, with Michael Austin set to make his Miners debut in the second contest against former Miner Robby Rowland at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.