Y'alls Drop Rubber Match against Washington

June 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







Washington, Pennsylvania - In the rubber match of a three game series with the Washington Wild Things, the Florence Y'alls came up short in what was a 10-5 final.

Florence put righty Kevin Hahn on the bump, who went five innings, allowing 11 hits and giving up seven runs, while striking out seven and not walking a single batter.

The offense had its moments, Luis Pintor hit a solo homer, his second of the season in the sixth inning. Andre Mercurio hit his first long ball of the season, a three run shot in the seventh inning.

Florence, after Mercurio's home run, made it a 7-5 game in the seventh but Washington put up two more in that same inning and one more in the eighth to put the ball game out of reach late.

Florence falls to 17-9 with the loss, Washington improves to 12-14.

The Y'alls travel home tomorrow night where they will put Edgar Martinez on the rubber to face Gateway's Christian Camacho, to start a three game series this weekend, first pitch at 7:03 ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.