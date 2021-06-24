Y'alls Drop Rubber Match against Washington
June 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release
Washington, Pennsylvania - In the rubber match of a three game series with the Washington Wild Things, the Florence Y'alls came up short in what was a 10-5 final.
Florence put righty Kevin Hahn on the bump, who went five innings, allowing 11 hits and giving up seven runs, while striking out seven and not walking a single batter.
The offense had its moments, Luis Pintor hit a solo homer, his second of the season in the sixth inning. Andre Mercurio hit his first long ball of the season, a three run shot in the seventh inning.
Florence, after Mercurio's home run, made it a 7-5 game in the seventh but Washington put up two more in that same inning and one more in the eighth to put the ball game out of reach late.
Florence falls to 17-9 with the loss, Washington improves to 12-14.
The Y'alls travel home tomorrow night where they will put Edgar Martinez on the rubber to face Gateway's Christian Camacho, to start a three game series this weekend, first pitch at 7:03 ET.
