This Weekend: Patriotic Cap Giveaway, Fireworks, & More

Rockland County, NY - Come spend the holiday with the Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park!

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., the Boulders begin a three-game series with the Washington Wild Things. The series will continue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. before concluding with a Fourth of July celebration on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Friday night is WWE Night presented by Northeast Wrestling. Following the baseball game, fans are welcome to stay for "The Bridge Bar Brawl" to see three big matches!

Saturday, we start the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day with a pre-game band, First Class at 4:30pm and post-game fireworks!

Finally, on Sunday, Fourth of July, the first 1,000 fans will receive a patriotic cap presented by 16 Handles upon entering PCU Park. Capping off the weekend, post-game on Sunday, a performance by the orchestra, Ramsey Wind will perform with post-game fireworks!

Tickets for all three games this weekend, as well as each Boulders' home game for the remainder of the season are on sale now. It is now too late to take advantage of ticket deals for the weekend and upcoming games - Click here for the firecracker pack!

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

