Slammers Drop Series vs Otters

JOLIET, IL - With cloudy skies hanging around for game three, the Slammers looked to bring home another win tonight to swipe the series from Evansville.Victory was just out of reach as the Slammers fell short for the second game this series. Right-hander Adam Zuk would take the mound for Joliet to kick off the game. This would be Zuk's third start for the Slammers.

Evansville struck first in the third inning scoring six runs giving them a very early lead. A walk with the bases loaded brought home Cristopher Pujols. Riley Krane made it to second on an error by Joliet center fielder Sean Green driving in two more runs. Elijah MacNamee hit a three run homer for the Otters bringing their lead to 6-0.

In the fourth inning Slammers Manager Aaron Nieckula was ejected from the game for arguing calls with the Umpires. In that same inning the Otters would further extend their lead to 7-0 with a RBI single by Dakota Phillips.

Gerald Bautista would enter the game for the Slammers in the top of the sixth inning to relieve Zuk. Adam Zuk would face a total of 28 batters and acquire four strikeouts while on the mound. Bautista would give up a grand slam hit by the Otter's Dakota Phillips in that same inning.

The Slammers had a big eighth inning as six runs were scored in an attempt to chip away at the Otters tremendous lead. With the bases loaded five different at bats, Tyler Depreta-Johnson, Dylan Hardy, Lane Baremore, Braxton Davidson, and BrianParreira all were walked in by the Otters. A sacrifice fly ball by Tyler Depreta-Johnson drove home Kyle Jacobsen. Jacobsen would be the last run scored that inning bringing the score to 11-6.

The runs scored in the eighth seemed to be too little too late for Joliet as they fell five runs short of Evansville. Tonight's win gives the Otters the series win. Joliet now has a 10-15 record this season.

The next home game is Friday, June 25th at 7:05 p.m. This will be the first game in a three game series against the Schaumburg Boomers. Friday's game will also be followed by fireworks.

