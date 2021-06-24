Isaac's Hot Night Not Enough, Jackals Flattened by Boulders

June 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - What was anticipated as a pitcher's duel turned out to be just the opposite on a gorgeous Wednesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium. New York Boulders starter Orsen Josephina was chased after four innings, allowing seven hits and six runs, while Jackals pitcher Jared Milch lasted only 3 2/3, giving up 5 runs on 11 hits.

New Jersey got the scoring started in the bottom of the second, when red hot DH Todd Isaac's hit his first of two home runs on the night, propelling the Jackals to a 3-0 lead. Catcher Jason Agresti would add two more runs with a homer of his own in the third, extending the lead to 5-0.

After Milch allowed zilch through the first three innings, New York would respond in a big way. SS Zach Penprase led off the fourth with a single, then stole second and third base. Catcher Gian Martellini doubled to score Penprase, followed by singles off the bats of CF Milton Smith Jr. and LF Jack Sundberg, narrowing the deficit to 5-2 for the Boulders. A double from 3B Tucker Nathans and a ground-rule double from 1B Ray Hernandez concluded the rally, as Jack Weinberger was called upon to get New Jersey out of the inning, tied at 5.

Isaacs' hit his second home run of the evening to give the Jackals a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the 4th, but Nathans responded with his fourth homer of the year in the top of the 6th to tie the game at six.

With the Boulders leading 9-6 in the bottom of the 8th, after they tacked on runs in the 7th inning, the Jackals turned to Riley Mihalik off the bench to save the game for them. Mihalik pinch-hit for Demetrius Moorer in the 8th spot of the lineup and pounced a two run single through the infield to bring home Agresti and 2B Justin Wylie. Isaacs slammed a triple off the wall to score Mihalik and tie the game, but while celebrating on third after the big hit, Isaacs stepped off the bag and Nathans applied the tag for the third out, sending the game to the ninth inning, tied at 9.

After a scoreless 9th, the Boulders would plate the International Tie-Breaker or "placed runner" on a wild pitch and sac-fly allowed by Dylan Brammer. New York then shut the Jackals down in the bottom of the 10th, with Closer Tanner Kiest concluding his 2 1/3 innings pitched to secure the victory for the Boulders.

The Jackals now travel to Troy, NY for one game against the Tri-City ValleyCats, before returning to Yogi Berra Stadium on Friday, June 25th to face Equipe Quebec for a three-game series. Tickets are still available at jackals.com and you can watch every game on frontierleaguetv.com or listen on the Jackals Radio Network at www.mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.