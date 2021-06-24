Boomers Fall in Finale with Windy City

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the final game of the homestand by a 10-3 score at the hands of the Windy City ThunderBolts, managing just three baserunners in the first seven innings of the contest.

Ryan Middendorf did not allow a run for the Boomers until the fourth, working out of jams in the second and third inning. Windy City scored a single run in the fourth and added two more in the sixth as Middendorf worked six innings but Windy City extended the lead, scoring in four straight innings to lead 9-0. The Boomers had only one hit entering the bottom of the eighth but strung together three in a row to score a pair of runs with two outs on a bloop double from Matt McGarry. Schaumburg added another on a sacrifice fly from Clint Hardy in the bottom of the ninth.

The Boomers (14-12) did win two-of-three in the series and will take to the road for six games tomorrow night sitting in first place, beginning a series at Joliet. RHP Kyle Arjona (2-3, 4.50) will take the ball for the Boomers in the 7:05 p.m. opener against LHP Tyler Jandron (1-1, 2.39). The Boomers will return home for Independence Day weekend. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

