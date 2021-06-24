Boomers Fall in Finale with Windy City
June 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the final game of the homestand by a 10-3 score at the hands of the Windy City ThunderBolts, managing just three baserunners in the first seven innings of the contest.
Ryan Middendorf did not allow a run for the Boomers until the fourth, working out of jams in the second and third inning. Windy City scored a single run in the fourth and added two more in the sixth as Middendorf worked six innings but Windy City extended the lead, scoring in four straight innings to lead 9-0. The Boomers had only one hit entering the bottom of the eighth but strung together three in a row to score a pair of runs with two outs on a bloop double from Matt McGarry. Schaumburg added another on a sacrifice fly from Clint Hardy in the bottom of the ninth.
The Boomers (14-12) did win two-of-three in the series and will take to the road for six games tomorrow night sitting in first place, beginning a series at Joliet. RHP Kyle Arjona (2-3, 4.50) will take the ball for the Boomers in the 7:05 p.m. opener against LHP Tyler Jandron (1-1, 2.39). The Boomers will return home for Independence Day weekend. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2021
- Miners Win Fifth in a Row, Sweep Gateway - Southern Illinois Miners
- Slammers Drop Series vs Otters - Joliet Slammers
- Boomers Fall in Finale with Windy City - Schaumburg Boomers
- Lake Erie downed in 10 innings by Equipe Quebec - Lake Erie Crushers
- Y'alls Drop Rubber Match against Washington - Florence Y'alls
- Late Inning Long Ball Puts Jackals over ValleyCats - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Wild Things Take Series over Florence - Washington Wild Things
- Capra's Three-Run Shot Helps Boulders Down Miners - New York Boulders
- Isaac's Hot Night Not Enough, Jackals Flattened by Boulders - New Jersey Jackals
- Boulders to Host Team Israel Baseball Team - New York Boulders
- This Weekend: Patriotic Cap Giveaway, Fireworks, & More - New York Boulders
- Otters' Win Streak Snapped by Extra-Inning Loss - Evansville Otters
- Miners Sweep Grizzlies in Doubleheader - Southern Illinois Miners
- Slammers Walk off Otters in 10 - Joliet Slammers
- Boomers Claim First Extra-Inning Win in Wild Affair with Windy City - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.