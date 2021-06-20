Yacumamas Flip the Script with Their Own 19-4 Win

ASHEVILLE - The Yacumamas de Asheville exacted some revenge on the Aberdeen IronBirds Sunday afternoon. One day after falling to the IronBirds 19-4, Asheville handed Aberdeen a loss of the exact same score. A total of seven Yacumama players belted at least one Home Run; Enmanuel Valdez hit two for a total of eight. It is the most Home Runs an Asheville team has hit in a game in almost ten years.

The ball started leaving the yard early. Cesar Salazar hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first. Valdez added a sacrifice fly that gave Asheville a 2-0 lead after one. Deury Carrasco, who made his Tourists debut on Sunday, crushed a two-run Home Run in the second inning to double the lead.

After Aberdeen plated three runs in the top of the third, Valdez launched a two-run Home Run that was quickly followed by a C.J. Stubbs solo bomb to deep centerfield. Joe Perez and Wilyer Abreu joined the party in the fifth. Perez hit a solo shot to left and Abreu went opposite field for a three-run smash.

In the sixth, Scott Schreiber, who finished the game with four hits, blasted a two-run dinger over the right field wall. One inning later, Perez added a two-run double and Valdez capped the longball effort with a two-run Homer to right.

The pitching was solid throughout. Jose Alberto Rivera opened the game with two shutout innings. Michael Horrell and Juan Pablo Lopez both did not allow a run in their relief appearances. Lopez was credited with the win.

This contest was the first Copa de la Diversion initiative game that the Tourists have hosted. The team was announced as the

Yacumamas de Asheville throughout the game and wore specialty uniforms paying homage to the Hispanic/Latin community in Western North Carolina.

