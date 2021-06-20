BKLYN Hits Franchise Record 5 HRs, Win 13-1

WILMINGTON, DE - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, hit a franchise record five home runs, thumping the Wilmington Blue Rocks 13-1 Sunday afternoon on Father's Day at Frawley Stadium.

Win: Lasko (1-2) | Loss: Hernandez (0-1)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (4), Ritter 2 (8), Genord (7), Mena (1)

Attendance: 2,722

BIG MOMENTS

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth, the Cyclones bashed three consecutive home runs. Luke Ritter broke the tie with a two-run home run, followed by solo shots from Joe Genord and Jose Mena to take a 5-1 lead.

Luke Ritter pushed the advantage to 9-1 in the seventh inning, mashing a grand slam. Ritter clobbered his second long ball of the day and his second grand slam in as many days.

Justin Lasko spun six innings en route to the victory, collecting a quality start for the second consecutive start. Lasko fanned four, walked two, and yielded one run on six hits.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Luke Ritter: 2-for-5, two home runs, six RBIs, two runs

Jose Mena: 3-for-5, double, home run, RBI, run

Ronny Mauricio: 3-for-6, double, two runs

Brett Baty: 2-for-5, triple, two RBIs, walk, run

Francisco Alvarez: 2-for-4, double, home run RBI, run, walk

Justin Lasko: W, 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones hit a franchise record five home runs along with a season-high with 18 hits.

Luke Ritter finished the series with a double, four home runs, and 25 RBIs.

Brett Baty leads all Mets minor leaguers with 31 RBIs, while Luke Ritter has an organizational-high eight long balls.

Justin Lasko has two of only four Brooklyn quality starts this season.

The series finished tied three wins apiece.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY

Probables: TBA vs. TBA

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

