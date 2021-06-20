Sunday Showdown Postponed

ROME, Ga. - This afternoon's High-A East matchup between the Rome Braves (20-20) and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-13) has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions. Both of this week's postponed games - Saturday (6/19) and Sunday (6/20) - have been rescheduled for the next homestand.

Saturday's rainout will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8. The doubleheader will begin at 5 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. Sunday's postponed game will be made up on Saturday, July 10, as part of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets for this afternoon's game can be exchanged for any other home game throughout the 2021 Rome Braves season. Tickets can be exchanged at any time at the Rome Braves box office. For more information, fans can call the Rome Braves box office at 706-378-5144.

Rome travels to Aberdeen, Md., on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. The R-Braves will head to Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, June 29, for the first of a six-game road-stand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The Braves return home on Tuesday, July 6, to open a home-stand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. That series starts on Tuesday, July 6, and concludes on Sunday, July 11, just before Rome opens a six-game home series versus the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday, July 13.

The Rome Braves are the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Located in Rome, Georgia, since 2003, the team has seen numerous Major League stars including Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Soroka. For up-to-date information, the team can be followed on social media @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

