Reed Hits Tenth-Inning Walk-Off RBI Single In 9-8 Victory

Greenville, S.C. - Trailing, 8-7, in the bottom of the tenth, Cam Cannon laced an RBI double to left-center field to tie the game, and then Tyreque Reed proceeded to ground an RBI single to left to for a walk-off 9-8 victory over Hickory on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

With Elih Marrero starting off at second base to begin the tenth, Cannon's one-out double tied the game at 8-8. Brandon Howlett was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. That brought up Reed who singled to left for the winning RBI. It was his second walk-off hit this year.

Greenville won the series, 4-2.

The Drive banged out a total of 14 hits, four doubles and a homer. Nick Sogard led the charge with four hits, one double. Cannon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits, two doubles. Reed and Tyler Dearden also compiled two hits. Howlett Drove in three while Reed collected two RBI.

Yasel Santana earned the win after pitching the tenth inning without surrendering an earned run. Jay Groome started for Greenville and took a no decision. The lefty tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. He fanned eight, tying a career high.

Joe Corbett took the loss as he relented both runs in the tenth, one earned. Hickory's starter, Grant Wolfram, fanned nine hitters.

Hickory took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sac fly by Jose Acosta.

The Crawdads added a run in the fifth inning on a Kellen Strahm RBI single to take a 2-0 advantage.

Greenville pulled even with the Crawdads in the bottom half of the fifth inning. With one out, Sogard lined a single to right. He advanced to second on an infield single by Cannon. Both Sogard and Cannon then stole third and second, respectively. On a 2-2 pitch, Brandon Howlett swung and missed but reached first on a wild pitch while both runners advanced, plating Sogard. That brought up Reed with runners at the corners. He lined a ball to left field for a sac fly, tying the game at 2-2.

Hickory took the lead, 4-2, right back in the sixth, scoring two runs on an Isaias Quiroz two-run double.

However, their lead didn't last, as the Drive plated four runs in the sixth inning. Alan Marrero and Elih Marrero slashed back-to-back one-out singles to left. That brought up Sogard who scorched his fourth hit of the afternoon for an RBI single. The following hitter, Howlett, then launched a three-run home run to left-center, his sixth of the year, to give Greenville a 6-4 lead.

The Crawdads struck right back to take a 7-6 lead on two run-scoring wild pitches and Jake Guenther RBI groundout.

In the ninth inning, the Drive evened the score at 7-7. Reed singled up the middle with one out and got to third on a double by Dearden. Wil Dalton then walked to load the bases. Reed came around to score on a wild pitch to send the game to extras.

The Crawdads scored a run in the tenth on another wild pitch to take an 8-7 advantage.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will travel to Greensboro, NC, to take on the Grasshoppers for a six-game series beginning 6:30 pm Tuesday evening.

