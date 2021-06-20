Josh Smith Shines on Father's Day as Renegades Win

The Renegades wrapped up their 7-Game series against Jersey Shore today with a tally in the win column and a final score of 5-2. #14 Yankee prospect Josh Smith dazzled in this one, going 2-3 with a triple, two runs scored, two walks, two stolen bases, and a web-gem-worthy play in the field.

The scoring kicked off in the first inning with an error by Cole Stobbe and a wild pitch by Carlos Reyes in the 2nd, resulting in Smith and MacDonald both scoring. Ezequiel Duran grounded into a double play but not before Frederick Cuevas touched home to make it a 3-0 game through two innings

The BlueClaws entered the score column in the 3rd off an RBI single by Logan O'Hoppe. An errant throw in the top of the 4th brought in D.J. Stewart to make it a 3-2 game.

Duran wouldn't let the double play get the best of him, as in the 4th inning he would drive a ball down the 3B line to knock Josh Smith in and extend the lead to 4-2. The scoring finally came to a halt in the 7th when Frederick Cuevas hit a deep sac fly to center to bring in Elijah Dunham and make it what would become the final score, 5-2.

Smith, Duran, and Lockridge all had two-hit days, and in a crazy stat line, there were only two RBI's for those five runs (Duran, Cuevas).

On the mound, Jhony Brito (2-2) had an excellent outing. The righthander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out six to earn the win. He was followed up by Nelson Alvarez who threw 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Charlie Ruegger earned his first save of the season, coming in in the 9th to shutout the BlueClaws and put a bow on the series.

Jhordany Mezquita (1-2) took home the loss for Jersey Shore.

The Renegades have an off-day Monday but will be right back on Tuesday to start up a 6-game series vs the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

