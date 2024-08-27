Writing on the Wall as Florence Limps

August 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (42-48), presented by Towne Properties, suffered a bitter collapse in a must-win game against the Joliet Slammers (36-55) with a 10-5 Tuesday night loss.

After taking a 3-0 lead, a rally ended by a three-run home run by Joliet's big designated hitter Matthew Warkentin gave the Slammers their first lead.

Right-hander Ty Good began the game with five innings allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Matt Fernandez relieved him with 2.2 IP allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits, walking one, and striking out two batters. After Fernandez failed to escape the eighth inning, Darrien Williams substituted for him walking two and hitting one batter in one third of a frame. The positives out of the bullpen arrived at the tail end of the game when right-hander Ross Thompson made his return from the injured list with a one-two-three and eight-pitch ninth inning.

The bats piled up its own list of positives. Leadoff hitter Blaze O'Saben reached base safely four times with a 3-for-4 line and his 21st steal. Third baseman Brian Fuentes bashed a two-run double as a part of a 1-for-4 game. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez also marked a multi-hit affair with a single, double, and a stolen base.

Wednesday brings Strikeout Cancer Night at Thomas More Stadium, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead featuring Hall of Fame broadcaster and voice of the Cincinnati Reds from 1974 to 2019 Marty Brennaman. Florence and Joliet duel at 6:41 p.m.

