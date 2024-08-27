ValleyCats Unable to Complete Comeback in Extras

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-40) fell 6-5 in 11 innings in Sudden Death to the New Jersey Jackals (33-58) on Wednesday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tri-City took advantage of the free passes in the third. Tyson Gingerich began the frame with a single off Dylan Sabia. Elvis Peralta walked before Jaxon Hallmark singled to load the bases. Ryan Cash had an RBI walk, and Oscar Campos followed with an RBI hit by pitch to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

New Jersey answered in the third. Miguel Gomez singled against Jhon Vargas. Jordan Scott evened the game 2-2 with a two-run shot.

The Jackals utilized the long ball again in the fifth. Arbert Cipion lifted a solo home run. Clayton Mehlbauer then singled, and Gomez had a two-run jack to put New Jersey on top, 5-2.

Tri-City countered in the sixth. Gingerich belted his first roundtripper of the season to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Dazon Cole walked Broderick and Gingerich in the ninth. Both runners moved over on a wild pitch. Peralta lifted a sac fly before Hallmark picked up an RBI single to make it a 5-5 affair.

Sabia received a no-decision. He turned in a quality start, pitching six frames, surrendering three runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Vargas was also handed a no-decision. He tossed six frames, yielding five runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out six.

The Jackals opted to play defense in the 11 th, and Tri-City did not score, resulting in a 6-5 win for New Jersey.

Cole Roland (1-0) pitched a scoreless 11 th, and earned the win. He gave up a hit, walked one, and struck out two.

The ValleyCats play the middle game against the Jackals on Wednesday, August 28 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

FINAL (11) | NEW JERSEY 6 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Cole Roland (1-0)

