Water-Logged Opener Cools Titans in Extra Innings Defeat

August 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans' Grant Larson in action

Ottawa, ON - Opening the final homestand of the campaign, the Ottawa Titans (51-39) fell 3-1 in extras to the New York Boulders (48-43) on Tuesday, as mother nature impacted yet another home game.

Once again, the Titans got fantastic starting pitching - as left-hander Grant Larson (ND, 6-4) tossed seven innings of one-run ball, giving the Titans a chance at a postseason berth. For the southpaw, it was his ninth quality outing of the season - and second in as many starts.

Playing for their playoff lives, the Boulders took advantage of a walk, as a Christian Ficca grounder seemed like it was destined to end the inning - but the ball ramped up off the lip of the grass and over the head of second baseman Jackie Urbaez, to score Ryan McCoy to make it 1-0.

The Titans' offence had a quick answer - as a leadoff walk and single stood on the corners for Taylor Wright, who tied the game at one with a sac fly to centre.

Both starters went toe-to-toe, with Boulders right-hander Blaine Traxel (ND, 6-5) facing the most traffic in the middle innings.

In the third, AJ Wright and Jackie Urbaez reached with one-out singles - but the meat of the order failed to cash in the go-ahead run.

The best chance for the Titans came in the seventh - as runners reached the corners with one away - as the skies opened up, sending the game into a rain delay of over an hour.

When play resumed - the Boulders handed the reigns to the bullpen - as Peter Allegro tossed an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.

Grant Larson did not head back out after the delay, going seven - allowing just one run on six hits, walking one, and striking out two in the no decision.

After two scoreless innings out of the bullpen from rookie southpaw Jake Dixon - the Titans had their opportunity to win it in the ninth.

Facing closer Dylan Smith (win, 7-2) - the Titans put two on with one down - but were unable to walk things off, as Lamar Briggs grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In extras, the Boulders took advantage of a throwing error with two on - as Michael Fuhrman attempted to back-pick the runner at first, as the ball hit off of runner Thomas Walraven and into the dugout, forcing home a run on a two-base error. Later, Nick Gotta smoked an RBI single up the gut off Erasmo Piñales (loss, 2-4) - to make it 3-1.

The Titans once again had multiple runners on in the tenth but failed to make things close - leaving a total of nine runners on in the loss.

The magic number for the Titans to qualify for the 2024 Frontier League Playoffs remains at two. A win on tomorrow, the Titans are in.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the regular season, playing game two of a three-game set with the New York Boulders on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

