New England's Three Home Runs Not Enough, Drop Opener to Capitales

August 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







QUEBEC, CAN.- Despite John Cristino's second multi-home run of the season, Quebec emerged victorious 6-5 over New England on Tuesday night at Stade Canac. Les Capitales boosted their record to 62-29, while the Knockouts slipped to 36-53.

New England starting pitcher Trevor Anibal suffered a tough loss, dropping his season record to 1-2. Anibal pitched for three innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs, walking three and striking out three. Quebec's starter pitcher Ruben Ramirez, remained undefeated with a 4-0 overall record by earning the win. Ramirez pitched 6.1 innings, giving up eight hits and three earned runs, walking two and striking out three batters. The game concluded with Frank Moscatiello securing his sixteenth save of the season by pitching the ninth inning, allowing only one hit while striking out a batter.

The Knockouts wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first inning. Austin White led off with a sharp single up the middle, and Keagan Calero followed up with an extra-base hit down the right-field line, notching his third double of the season. Unfortunately, White was thrown out at third for the first out of the inning. However, with two outs and a runner in scoring position, Cristino stepped up and crushed his twenty-first home run of the season deep into left field, propelling New England to an early 2-0 lead.

During the bottom half of the inning, Les Capitales quickly answered back after David Glaude singled to Anibal with just one out. Tommy Seidle powered a two-run home run, evening the score at two. The home run marked Seidl's tenth home run of the season. Anibal then displayed composure and focus by retiring the next two hitters, effectively bringing the inning to a close.

In the bottom half of the second inning, Les Capitales took a 3-2 lead over New England. The action started with one out when Guillermo Garcia singled sharply down the left-field line. The momentum continued as both Jonathan Lacroix and Jeremy Rivera drew walks, loading the bases for Les Capitales. Marc-Antoine Lebreux hit a ground ball, resulting in a fielder's choice that allowed Les Capitales to take the lead. Lebreux showed off his speed by stealing second base for his thirteenth of the season. The inning concluded as Glaude grounded out to first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold.

Les Capitales extended their lead to 3-2 in the third inning when Seidle hit a leadoff home run to the left-field line. This was Seidle's second home run of the night, marking his eleventh home run of the season and his first multi-homerun game of the year. Following Seidl's home run, Ruben Castro walked with one out and stole second base for his first stolen base of the season. However, Anibal retired Anthony Quirion and Garcia as they both hit fly balls caught by White in center field.

Jake Boone hit a line drive that landed just inside the left field line for a double to lead off the fourth inning. This marked Boone's 21st double of the season. He swiftly advanced to score a run when Tommy Kretzler delivered a clutch RBI single, bringing Les Capitales within striking distance and narrowing the deficit to just one run. Following Boone's run, Jalen Garcia made contact and grounded out to the third baseman, Anthony Quirion. Meanwhile, Luis Atiles hit a ground ball, resulting in a quick inning-ending double play.

Quirion walked, and Garcia connected with the ball, sending a solid hit into right field. This opened an opportunity for Les Capitales with runners stationed in the corners and nobody out in the seventh. The tension heightened as Lacroix faced a strikeout looking, securing the first out of the inning. However, both runners advanced due to a balk, allowing Les Capitales to extend their lead to 5-3. Both Rivera and Lebreux grounded out to Boone to end the inning.

Glaude hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh towards right-center field. Later in the game, with one out, Justin Gideon walked, and then Castro singled to right center field. Castro managed to steal second base, marking his first stolen base of the year. With two outs, Heisell Baro came in to relieve Matthew Maloney, and the inning ended when Garcia grounded out to Baro.

The Knockouts showed signs of life in the eighth, trailing by three runs. With only one out, Cristino blasted his second home run and his twenty-second of the season, securing a dominant position on the frontier leaderboards for home runs. Following Cristino's impressive act, Boone made sure he went back-to-back with home runs after Cristino, sending the ball over the fence for his eleventh homer of the season. However, Kretzler's turn at bat resulted in a strikeout, and Jalen Garcia's attempt ended with a flyout to the left fielder Seidl, concluding the inning.

Atiles led off with a single up the middle in the ninth and then quickly stole second base, marking his seventh stolen base of the year. J.R. DiSarcina came up to bat and, unfortunately, struck out swinging. White followed and hit a fly ball that was caught by the center fielder Lebreux for the second out. With Keagan Calero at the plate, he hit a fly ball to right field, where it was caught by Gideon, ending the game. Despite having a runner in scoring position with nobody out, New England came up short as they were unsuccessful in scoring the tying run to the plate.

For Quebec, the trio of Glaude, Garcia, and Seidl all had multiple hits, while Castro also contributed with a hit. Meanwhile, the trio of Cristino, Boone, and Tommy Kretzler each had multi-hit games for New England, and five different Knockouts players recorded a hit despite the team's loss.

The Knockouts are officially done with the 2024 home schedule. They go on the road for the final six games, playing Quebec for three, and finishing the season with the Rockland Boulders.

